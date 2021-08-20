TD Securities Raises Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target to C$40.00

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS ITPOF opened at $23.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.95.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 35.22%.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

