TD Securities Raises H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target to C$19.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.46.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of HRUFF stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.29. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $13.77.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.