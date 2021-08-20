Analysts Anticipate Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.42 Million

Analysts expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to post sales of $116.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.80 million. Forrester Research reported sales of $108.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year sales of $490.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $490.03 million to $490.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $528.00 million, with estimates ranging from $527.50 million to $528.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

FORR opened at $45.52 on Friday. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $872.53 million, a P/E ratio of 79.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $25,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,034.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,917 shares of company stock valued at $268,001. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1,372.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 115,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. 50.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

