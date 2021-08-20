Critical Contrast: JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) & National Waste Management (OTCMKTS:NWMH)

National Waste Management (OTCMKTS:NWMH) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for National Waste Management and JD.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Waste Management 0 0 0 0 N/A JD.com 1 2 10 1 2.79

JD.com has a consensus target price of $102.18, indicating a potential upside of 64.30%. Given JD.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JD.com is more favorable than National Waste Management.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Waste Management and JD.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Waste Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A JD.com $114.30 billion 0.73 $7.57 billion $1.21 51.40

JD.com has higher revenue and earnings than National Waste Management.

Volatility & Risk

National Waste Management has a beta of -1.02, indicating that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JD.com has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.6% of JD.com shares are held by institutional investors. 95.6% of National Waste Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of JD.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National Waste Management and JD.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Waste Management N/A N/A N/A JD.com 6.46% 7.14% 3.26%

Summary

JD.com beats National Waste Management on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Waste Management

National Waste Management Holdings, Inc. provides waste management services. It offers recycling initiatives, landfill, roll-off, waste management, and mulch services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hernando, FL.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc. is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services. The New Businesses segment comprises of logistic services provided to third parties, overseas business, and technology initiatives; asset management services to logistics property investors; and sale of development properties by JD Property. The company was founded on June 18, 1998 by Qiang Dong Liu and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

