Reviewing JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) & National Waste Management (OTCMKTS:NWMH)

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and National Waste Management (OTCMKTS:NWMH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares JD.com and National Waste Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD.com 6.46% 7.14% 3.26% National Waste Management N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for JD.com and National Waste Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JD.com 1 2 10 1 2.79 National Waste Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

JD.com currently has a consensus price target of $102.18, indicating a potential upside of 64.30%. Given JD.com’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe JD.com is more favorable than National Waste Management.

Volatility & Risk

JD.com has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Waste Management has a beta of -1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.6% of JD.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of JD.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 95.6% of National Waste Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JD.com and National Waste Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD.com $114.30 billion 0.73 $7.57 billion $1.21 51.40 National Waste Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

JD.com has higher revenue and earnings than National Waste Management.

Summary

JD.com beats National Waste Management on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc. is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services. The New Businesses segment comprises of logistic services provided to third parties, overseas business, and technology initiatives; asset management services to logistics property investors; and sale of development properties by JD Property. The company was founded on June 18, 1998 by Qiang Dong Liu and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About National Waste Management

National Waste Management Holdings, Inc. provides waste management services. It offers recycling initiatives, landfill, roll-off, waste management, and mulch services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hernando, FL.

