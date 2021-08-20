Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $777.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will post $777.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $766.06 million to $789.90 million. Kansas City Southern reported sales of $659.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.
Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,025,000 after acquiring an additional 813,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,430,000 after acquiring an additional 813,178 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 367.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,863,000 after acquiring an additional 684,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 814,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,843,000 after acquiring an additional 620,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $131,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $291.07 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 220.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.35.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.
About Kansas City Southern
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
