Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $777.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will post $777.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $766.06 million to $789.90 million. Kansas City Southern reported sales of $659.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,025,000 after acquiring an additional 813,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,430,000 after acquiring an additional 813,178 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 367.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,863,000 after acquiring an additional 684,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 814,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,843,000 after acquiring an additional 620,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $131,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $291.07 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 220.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

