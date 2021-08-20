HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HLFFF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HelloFresh has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HLFFF opened at $113.32 on Monday. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $113.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.82.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.