First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.64.

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $18.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.98. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 3.93%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

