Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$110.69 price target (down previously from C$174.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.24.

Shares of EQGPF stock opened at $119.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.92. Equitable Group has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $119.08.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

