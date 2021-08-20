Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at Scotiabank

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

EIFZF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Exchange Income from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of EIFZF stock opened at $33.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.38. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

