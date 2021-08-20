DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS DITHF opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.05. DS Smith has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

