Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Get Centrica alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Centrica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $2.67 on Monday. Centrica has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrica (CPYYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.