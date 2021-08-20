Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) PT Lowered to C$10.50

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price target cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$10.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

Shares of CWXZF stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $8.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

