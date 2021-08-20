Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Hanger stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $844.99 million, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.58. Hanger has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Hanger had a return on equity of 58.96% and a net margin of 2.82%. Analysts expect that Hanger will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $223,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $387,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNGR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hanger by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 76,417 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hanger by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hanger by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hanger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Hanger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

