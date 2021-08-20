Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 462,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $77,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 2.79.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 471.43%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

