Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Short Interest Up 24.5% in July

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,480,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 8,420,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total transaction of $4,904,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 315,492 shares of company stock valued at $116,842,501. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.18.

ZM opened at $332.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $371.98. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $273.20 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.61, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.