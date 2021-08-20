Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Short Interest Up 24.5% in July

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 60.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.32 million, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

