Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Matthews International has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Matthews International will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATW. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Matthews International in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 89,725.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Matthews International by 23.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

