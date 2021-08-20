Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Poxel SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers drugs for metabolic diseases such as diabetes and related metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Imeglimin, PXL770 and PXL007 which are in clinical trial stage. Poxel SA is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

PXXLF opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Poxel has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64.

Poxel SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles.

