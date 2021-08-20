Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will report $13.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.34 billion. Accenture posted sales of $10.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year sales of $50.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.43 billion to $50.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $55.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.84 billion to $57.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

ACN stock opened at $328.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $308.30. Accenture has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $329.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

