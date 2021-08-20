$22.71 Billion in Sales Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will post $22.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.52 billion to $22.99 billion. United Parcel Service posted sales of $21.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year sales of $94.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.74 billion to $95.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $97.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.82 billion to $99.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

UPS opened at $194.06 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.78. The company has a market cap of $169.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,204,348,000 after acquiring an additional 786,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,123,000 after acquiring an additional 710,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,255,623,000 after acquiring an additional 346,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

