Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Investec lowered Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tate & Lyle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

OTCMKTS:TATYY opened at $39.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.66. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

