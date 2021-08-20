SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

SOPH stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. SOPHiA Genetics has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $18.74.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

