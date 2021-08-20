Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BZLFY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,370.50.

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.36. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About Bunzl

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

