Scotiabank Boosts Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to C$51.25

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BOWFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.84.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of BOWFF stock opened at $35.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.