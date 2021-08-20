Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CCHGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Coca-Cola HBC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.14 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.07.

Shares of CCHGY stock opened at $36.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.28. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.726 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Coca-Cola HBC’s payout ratio is presently 52.59%.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

