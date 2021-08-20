Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Aedifica stock opened at $146.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.36. Aedifica has a twelve month low of $121.35 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

About Aedifica

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

