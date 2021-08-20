Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Aedifica stock opened at $146.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.36. Aedifica has a twelve month low of $121.35 and a twelve month high of $146.00.
About Aedifica
