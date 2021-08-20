JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays raised Babcock International Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

BCKIF opened at $4.60 on Monday. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

