Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.94.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOOD. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Goodfood Market stock opened at C$9.82 on Friday. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of C$6.03 and a 52 week high of C$14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.00. The stock has a market cap of C$723.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.52.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

