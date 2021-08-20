Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.00.

AAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

AAP opened at $208.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.26. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $142.46 and a twelve month high of $217.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $31,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

