Critical Analysis: Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) vs. Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) and Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Popular has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

69.9% of Popular shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Popular shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Popular and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Popular 30.89% 13.99% 1.21% Pacific Premier Bancorp 37.01% 10.91% 1.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Popular and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Popular $2.60 billion 2.30 $506.62 million $5.87 12.64 Pacific Premier Bancorp $702.05 million 5.12 $60.35 million $0.75 50.59

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Premier Bancorp. Popular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Premier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Popular pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Popular pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays out 176.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Popular has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Pacific Premier Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Popular and Pacific Premier Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Popular 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 1 2 1 3.00

Popular currently has a consensus price target of $76.75, indicating a potential upside of 3.42%. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus price target of $40.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.19%. Given Pacific Premier Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Premier Bancorp is more favorable than Popular.

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp beats Popular on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services. The Popular U.S. segment represents operations of the retail branch network in the U.S. mainland under the name of Popular. The company was founded on October 5, 1893 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

