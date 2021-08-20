argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Up to $307.80

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $307.80, but opened at $316.40. argenx shares last traded at $312.55, with a volume of 280 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered argenx to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.07.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in argenx by 17.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,469,000 after buying an additional 871,508 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in argenx by 23.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,871,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,917,000 after buying an additional 540,488 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in argenx by 110.3% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,058,000 after buying an additional 341,605 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in argenx by 72.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 719,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,230,000 after buying an additional 302,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in argenx by 63.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,756,000 after buying an additional 215,719 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

