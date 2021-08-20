Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Up to $31.96

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.96, but opened at $32.96. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $32.96, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KROS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

The company has a market cap of $712.28 million, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.61.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $135,097.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 23,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $983,867.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,987 shares of company stock worth $2,598,798. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 101,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 80.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 402,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after buying an additional 179,445 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 49.2% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 598,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,434,000 after buying an additional 138,508 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

