Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $18.78

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.78, but opened at $19.48. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 1,951 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DADA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. raised their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $257.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DADA. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth about $1,736,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth about $124,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth about $14,120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth about $3,358,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth about $2,305,000. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.