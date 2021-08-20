The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Gap Up to $29.46

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.46, but opened at $30.89. The Andersons shares last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 1,010 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Andersons has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $995.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 777.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Andersons by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in The Andersons by 17.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in The Andersons by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in The Andersons by 1.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Andersons by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Andersons Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

