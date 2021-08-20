NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.09

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 1940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 85.40, a current ratio of 85.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -62.09 and a beta of 0.68.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 25,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $203,471.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,498 shares in the company, valued at $514,968.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $930,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,368 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 123,334 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,124 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 338,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,099 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

