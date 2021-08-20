Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $11.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

