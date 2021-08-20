Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a sell rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berry presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.44.

BRY stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Berry has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.06.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berry will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth $216,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth $32,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

