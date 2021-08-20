Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Telecom Italia stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $6.08.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

