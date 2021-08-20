Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Telecom Italia stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $6.08.
About Telecom Italia
