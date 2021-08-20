Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 81.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Shares of CD opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Chindata Group has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of -198.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.52.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. Research analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,618 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,777,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,063 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,080,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,580,000 after acquiring an additional 302,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,429,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 57.5% in the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,275,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.