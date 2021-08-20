Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Short Interest Update

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,250,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 11,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of research firms have commented on ORC. Zacks Investment Research cut Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $15,809,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 59,351 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORC opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.99 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.29. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

