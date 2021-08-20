BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Get BeiGene alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BGNE. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $342.38.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $275.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.91. BeiGene has a one year low of $219.20 and a one year high of $388.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that BeiGene will post -12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 69,216 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $4,971,093.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,849,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,143,049.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.42, for a total transaction of $6,980,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 298,661 shares in the company, valued at $99,280,889.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,114 shares of company stock worth $37,880,195. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 22.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in BeiGene by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BeiGene (BGNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.