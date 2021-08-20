Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,600 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the July 15th total of 175,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days.

Shares of Headwater Exploration stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.25 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.85.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

