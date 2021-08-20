Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading Down 8.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) fell 8.1% during trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $18.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group traded as low as $7.04 and last traded at $7.17. 975,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 23,644,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TME. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.