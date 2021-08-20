Analysts Set Expectations for The Home Depot, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Home Depot in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s FY2022 earnings at $14.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.27 EPS.

HD has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $322.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $343.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.63.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

