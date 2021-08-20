Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Issued By Wedbush

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. Wedbush also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $197.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $493.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $208.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total transaction of $4,451,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,461,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

