Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Update

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPRKY. Stifel Nicolaus raised Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Peel Hunt cut Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

OTCMKTS TPRKY opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.97. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $29.26.

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.