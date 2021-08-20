Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CWXZF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWXZF opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

