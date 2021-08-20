Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phunware Inc. provides cloud platform for mobile. It offers software, solutions, data and services for brands. Phunware Inc., formerly known as Stellar Acquisition III Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Phunware alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Phunware in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Phunware has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 12.05.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative return on equity of 871.53% and a negative net margin of 429.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Phunware will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phunware news, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $39,196.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,757 shares in the company, valued at $250,497.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Phunware by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Phunware during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Phunware during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Phunware by 118.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phunware by 81.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phunware (PHUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.