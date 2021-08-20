CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

CLSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of CLSK opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $381.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 5.08.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56). CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 97.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that CleanSpark will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $114,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,256 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,017.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter worth $166,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter worth $250,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter worth $181,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter worth $643,000. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

